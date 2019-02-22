Okotoks Man One Million Dollars Richer

A big win for Okotoks man, Dennis Kropf, after discovering he won the lottery.

Kropf says his wife scanned their ticket on an app, and was in disbelief after seeing they had won One Million Dollars.

He says he already has a few ideas for what he'll do with the winnings, the first of which is depositing it in a high interest savings account.

Dennis also says he'd like to take his wife to Mexico for a long overdue honeymoon.

His winning ticket was purchased at the Circle-K at 40 Southridge Drive.

