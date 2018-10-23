Okotoks Lions Club Continues To Show Community Support

The Okotoks Lions Club continues to show their community support with a generous donation to the Foothills Advocacy In Motion Society.

Brad Fowler, Employment and Day Services Manager for FAIM, says they approached the Lions because they are a huge supporter in the community.

"We approached them for some support, because we are a not for profit agency ourselves, and I know that the Lions Club is very active in the Okotoks community," he said

Fowler says FAIM has not outgrown their new Okotoks building, but has found storage space to be a slight challenge.

"We were looking for some support to build a shed to store some of our items in during the winter months. We have a new building, we haven't outgrown it yet, but it's getting a little bit crowded, and we don't have a lot of storage space for things like our lawn mowers, patio furniture, and barbeque and things like that," he said.

After FAIM attended a Lions meeting requesting financial help, the club was happy to offer them a $4000 cheque on October 15th to assist with the project.

FAIM is now looking to local suppliers and builders to see what they can offer in terms of a pre-built shed for the property.

