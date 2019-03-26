Okotoks Jumper Joins Equestrian Canada's Youth Development Team

An Okotoks man has earned a high-profile job in the world of horse jumping.

Dayton Gorsline was named Equestrian Canada's Jumping Youth Development Advisor last week. In his new position, Gorsline will be tasked with finding talented youth jumpers from across the country.

Gorsline moved to Okotoks from Edmonton in the 90s as an equestrian competitor, because of the facilities available at Spruce Meadows. He says southern Alberta is the place to be for equestrian competitors.

"The sport is in Calgary. Spruce Meadows generates so much of our sport that it was just more convenient and better to stay in Calgary," he said.

Gorsline says finding talent for the Canadian jumping team is much different from finding talent in other sports.

"It's not like you can invite the best 40 junior hockey kids to a summer camp to have your under-20 team for the Christmas tournament... Because of having the horse, it adds more expense. It's very hard to put them all in one place. You have to kind of reach out to different people to find out the levels and the competitions going on across Canada," Gorsline said.

Gorsline says he's happy living in Okotoks, and he's looking forward to continuing in his new position from Alberta.