Okotoks Increases Hours Logged By Nearly 50% At Winter Walk Day

Winter Walk Day was a huge success this year.

Close to 350 Okotokians logged walking time at the Pason Centennial Arena and Crescent Point Regional Field House on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Mark Doherty, Community Events Coordinator for the Town, says this year we increased our hours logged increase by a large margin.

"Last year's Winter Walk Day total was 130 hours or 7,800 minutes. 2018 numbers are 191.32 hours or 11,479 minutes, so that's an increase of 61.32 hours or 3,679 minutes so a huge kudos."

Doherty credits the news of an incoming snow storm for the increase in turnout.

"There was seniors, there was every age group, moms with strollers, little wee kids and we had the Okotoks Oilers out walking so it was really good to see that representation," he says."You see some people are regulars there, some people just came out because it was Winter Walk Day. Quite of few of them said I love walking the trails, it's a great trail system we know there's a big snow storm coming, so that's why we decided to come indoors and walk the track."

He shares the Town will keep with the theme of staying active for their Family Day Unplugged event, Feb. 19.

"Same concept just get out and get active, get off the computers, get off your Iphones, get off your electronics. Just get out and get physical, play a board game, go skiing, snowshoeing, do whatever."

Winter Walk Day was started by the Alberta Government to encourage residents to get active during the winter.

