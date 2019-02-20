Okotoks Gearing Up For Hometown Hockey Festivities

The Town of Okotoks is gearing up for the Hometown Hockey tour this weekend with a week of hockey themed activities and events.

The Downtown Event Zone will see a Badges vs Okotoks Youth ball hockey game from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd, which will include Okotoks Fire, Municipal Enforcement and RCMP officers.

The Hometown Hockey Festival will run on both the 23rd and 24th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Okotoks Public Library is offering, up until February 23rd, the design Don Cherry's suit colouring contest, as well cookie decorating (noon to 3 p.m.,) hockey themed crafts (noon to 5 p.m.,) and and family movies on February 23rd and 24th from 2 to 4 p.m.

A charity hockey game will take place on February 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Scott Seaman outdoor rink in Black Diamond, hosted by Foothills MP John Barlow, in support of the A-T children's Project, Outrun Rare, The Flames Foundation, and Kidsport.

The Okotoks Art Council will announce the winner of their team jersey and mascot design contest winner at 3:30 pm on February 24th. Images of the jersey and mascot can be downloaded online and submitted to the booth on February 23rd and 24th. Links to both can be found by clicking here:

https://www.okotoks.ca/sites/default/files/pdfs/events/oac%20mascot%20designcontest.jpg

https://www.okotoks.ca/sites/default/files/pdfs/events/oac%20jersey%20designcontest.jpg

There will also be scheduled games in the ball hockey rink on both days, and a coach's clinic with NHL Alumni, Daryl Sutter. Times and locations are still to be determined for these two events.

A parade of champions will take place on the 24th with the OMHA.

The event will see some road closures to the downtown area at McRae and North Railway Street between Veterans Way and Dagget Street. These areas will be closed to vehicles from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from February 21st to February 24th.

