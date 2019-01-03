Okotoks Food Bank Welcomes New Executive Director

The Okotoks Food Bank has welcomed a new face to the head of their executive.

Pamela McLean joins the organization as their new Executive Director.

McLean, who has lived in Okotoks for 14 years, has a background working in the oil and gas industry in Calgary and has an extensive local volunteer history.

She has sat on the board for the Okotoks Arts Council and Okotoks Public Library, been president of the Foothills Humane Society, and has volunteered for the Foothills Country Hospice since 2005 and currently sits as the Chair for the hospice's board.

McLean says she was able to spend time learning the ropes during a hectic time of year from Sheila Hughes, the former Executive Director of the food bank, before she retired.

"I interviewed for the job on a Monday, they offered me the job that evening, and by Thursday I was Sheila's shadow. They thought that because Christmas is such a special time at the food bank they didn't want me to be blind next December, so I was able to start that Thursday working specifically with the Christmas hampers."

She adds it has been great learning about how the organization operates and its impact in the community.

"When I interviewed for the job they tried to make me understand that the Okotoks Food Bank is a true hubbub for the Foothills and from what I've seen in the last two weeks it absolutely is," explains McLean. "So I'm learning lots about all those connections and how food is shared and distributed. I'm really appreciating just the mentality behind it. There's certainly not a hoarding or a silo mentality. What we have we share."

Looking at the year ahead, McLean says she is excited to learn about the industry, work with the great team at the Okotoks Food Bank, and try her best to fill the shoes Hughes left behind.

