Okotoks Food Bank Welcomes New Executive Director

Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks Food Bank has welcomed a new face to the head of their executive.

Pamela McLean joins the organization as their new Executive Director.

McLean, who has lived in Okotoks for 14 years, has a background working in the oil and gas industry in Calgary and has an extensive local volunteer history.

She has sat on the board for the Okotoks Arts Council and Okotoks Public Library, been president of the Foothills Humane Society, and has volunteered for the Foothills Country Hospice since 2005 and currently sits as the Chair for the hospice's board.

McLean says she was able to spend time learning the ropes during a hectic time of year from Sheila Hughes, the former Executive Director of the food bank, before she retired.

"I interviewed for the job on a Monday, they offered me the job that evening, and by Thursday I was Sheila's shadow. They thought that because Christmas is such a special time at the food bank they didn't want me to be blind next December, so I was able to start that Thursday working specifically with the Christmas hampers."

She adds it has been great learning about how the organization operates and its impact in the community.

"When I interviewed for the job they tried to make me understand that the Okotoks Food Bank is a true hubbub for the Foothills and from what I've seen in the last two weeks it absolutely is," explains McLean. "So I'm learning lots about all those connections and how food is shared and distributed. I'm really appreciating just the mentality behind it. There's certainly not a hoarding or a silo mentality. What we have we share."

Looking at the year ahead, McLean says she is excited to learn about the industry, work with the great team at the Okotoks Food Bank, and try her best to fill the shoes Hughes left behind.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Local Health And Fitness Expert Talks Banishing Holiday Blues And Bloats

Getting back to the regular routine can be challenging after the holiday season, especially when it comes to the blues and bloats that come with holiday indulgence. Julie Hodge, Founder of the Pro…

Okotoks Food Bank Welcomes New Executive Director

The Okotoks Food Bank has welcomed a new face to the head of their executive. Pamela McLean joins the organization as their new Executive Director. McLean, who has lived in Okotoks for 14 years, has…

100 Women Who Care Celebrates 5 Years in the Foothills

100 Women Who Care Foothills is heading into their fifth year of helping local charities. The group currently has about 53 members and over the last few years has donated $56,000 to organizations in…

Stier Says 2019 Session Will Be A Short One

2019 will be a year of transition for Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier. He won't be running in next Spring's election and will throw his support behind newly nominated Roger Reid, who'll pick up the…

Missing Male Has Been Located

Earlier today, RCMP asked for public assistance in locating Austin Bernard Wolfard. They have since reported that Austin has been found safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public for…

Town And County Look To Residents For Input On Champion Park

The public input online survey deadline has been extended by the Town of Okotoks and Foothills County as they look to the future of Champion Park. Several opportunities are being considered, and…

Wild Rose Community Connections Looks To Expand Parent Programming in 2019

2018 was a year of celebration and expansion for a local organization that helps families acquire critical parental resources. The Wild Rose Community Connections organization not only celebrated…

Provincial Government Talks New Jobs Amid Economic Frustration

The Provincial Government has sent out a release talking about Alberta's economic year. The NDP say they've fought to protect workers and the Canadian economy in the short, medium and long term. In…

Alberta Government Aims To Put Families First

The Province of Alberta wants to make it easier for families to make a better life for themselves this year by adding thousands of affordable child care spaces, expanding the school nutrition program…

Doing Things Differently In Turner Valley In 2018

The Town of Turner Valley bucked the trend in 2018, by actually managing to reduce their municipal taxes. Mayor Gary Rowntree says they managed to find a balance between the money they needed to run…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login