Okotoks Fire Services Ready For Fire Prevention Week

Okotoks Fire Services is ready for Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week takes place from Oct. 7- 13.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says this year's theme is look, listen, and learn.

"We're trying to highlighting looking for places in your residence or in your business where fires can start, the second one is listening for the sounds of the smoke alarm, and we can include the carbon monoxide detector as well in that so testing the alarms every month, and learn the two ways out of the home."

Thevenot adds Fire Prevention Week is a good reminder for residents to come up with a plan in case of an emergency.

"The biggest thing I think is to make a template or a plan with your family, or even your business, and practice it. Go to your team and say 'ok so it's Fire Prevention Week, what is our plan if we have a fire, where do we all go, where's our muster point, how do we get everybody who's working here today or at home to make sure they're at a safe location'."

An open house is set to take place at the fire station on Milligan Drive on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

They'll have demonstrations and food as well as the opportunity to book free home inspections.

