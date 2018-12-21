Okotoks Fire Department Sees Slight Increase To Calls

A slight increase in call volume for the Okotoks Fire Department last week.

Okotoks Fire Chief, Ken Thevenot, says these numbers are a little bit higher than last year's.

"A pretty average week for us, our numbers were a little bit ahead of where we were last year at this time, but we'll see by the end of this year where we fall within those numbers," he said.

Okotoks Fire Department responded to 23 calls, which included 2 motor vehicle accidents, 11 medical assists, 3 public service, 1 odour investigation and 6 alarm activations.

