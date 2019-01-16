Okotoks Dawgs Academy Coach And Alumni Drafted To LA Dodgers

After signing a contract with the LA Dodgers, Okotoks Dawgs Academy alumni and coach, Jordan Procyshen, will be heading to Arizona this coming Sunday.

Procyshen is set to report in Arizona on January 20th, and will take part in spring training with the Dodgers, competing for a job with the organization.

He was originally drafted out of Northern Kentucky University by the Boston Red Sox in the 14th round, and managed to climb the ranks to the AA affiliate, Portland Seadogs during his five years with the Red Sox organization.

Since becoming a free agent in 2018, Procyshen has been training and coaching full time with the Dawgs Academy.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]