Okotoks Chamber Anticipating Strong Turnout For Trade & Lifestyle Show

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a busy weekend as their annual Trade and Lifestyle Show kicks off Friday night.

This year the show has dropped the curling rink at the Okotoks Recreation Centre and will be focused on the Murray and Piper arenas.

Jayme Hall, Executive Director of the Chamber, says he's anticipating a large turnout.

"We have roughly the same amount of vendors, a few more this year than last year. We are expecting more people to be at the show this year with it being the only trade show in the Foothills region this year so we're expecting our attendance to be up quite a bit, especially on Saturday."

A new feature for the event this year is the art show where local artists will be showing off their work and showcasing their talents.

The Festival of Flavours is returning with eight restaurants participating from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Hall says the trade show is welcoming a number of returning businesses as well as few new ones.

"We have some businesses taking part in the show we've never seen before and we have some businesses that have been here every year, it's a part of their marketing budget so they're always a part of the Okotoks trade show. What I'm really seeing though is a lot of vendors are doing really unique things with their booth set up, so they're doing free giveaways or raffles so that's exciting."

The Trade and Lifestyle Show starts Friday and goes from 5- 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Entry is $2 per person or families are $5. Children ages 11 and under are free.

