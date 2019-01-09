Okotoks Bow Valley College Takes Safety To The Next Level

Details
Category: Local News

Students and staff at the Okotoks Bow Valley College campus have a new tool for emergencies and safety with the launch of their CampusAlert app.

Rob Williams, Manager for Security and Emergency Services for Bow Valley College, says CampusAlert has several advantages in emergency situations.

"The main feature of the app is for emergency notifications, such as an extreme weather warning. It's a push notification to all the phones, and for those who don't have a smart phone, we also have SMS text messaging," he said.

Further to text notifications, the capability is available on all desktops on campuses, to ensure notifications reach everyone, even is phones are on silent or unavailable for any reason.

The app is also available for students and staff's friends and family, and has a click to call feature for police, emergency services and campus security, as well as the ability to share location.

Williams, says another one of the many features is the ability to check in when working alone.

"It allows them to set up a contact person, that if they don't check in within a certain time that they set up, the app will remind them to check in. A second notice will go to them, and if they don't respond, it will go immediately to whoever they've set up as their emergency contact person so they can be checked on. That's one of the best features we have on the app," he said.

The app is a free download, and also provides real- time information about urgent situations that require immediate attention or action, such as sever weather alerts, lockdowns and power failures.

Williams adds that communication is key in emergency situations, which is one of many reasons for the development and launch of CampusAlert.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Sigurdson Ready For Spring Election

Residents in the Foothills are feeling the hardships of the struggling Alberta economy, and can make their voices heard in this spring's election. RJ Sigurdson, UCP Nominee for the Highwood…

Class And School Zones Back In Session

Winter holidays are over for students in the Foothills this week which means school zones are back in effect. In Okotoks, school zones are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Peter…

Okotoks Bow Valley College Takes Safety To The Next Level

Students and staff at the Okotoks Bow Valley College campus have a new tool for emergencies and safety with the launch of their CampusAlert app. Rob Williams, Manager for Security and Emergency…

Foothills Kettle Campaign A Success

The Salvation Army Foothills is celebrating a successful kettle campaign. The campaign began Nov. 21 and ran Mon.- Sat. each week until Christmas Eve with three locations in Okotoks (Costco, Sobeys,…

Okotoks RCMP Warn Residents Of Recent Battery Thefts

Some recent thefts have prompted some reminders from the Okotoks RCMP regarding vehicles parked in the back of community residences. Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP Detachment, says…

RCMP On The Hunt For Smoke Thief

High River RCMP are on the look-out for a man they say robbed the Circle K on 5th Street of a couple of cartons of smokes back on Thursday, December 27. They say around 10:20 that night, the man…

Complete Renovation Of Riverside Park Aims For Inclusion

A new playground at Riverside Park in Okotoks has been developed to provide an inclusive play area for children and caregivers of all ages and abilities. Bridget Couban, Landscape Inspector for the…

Town Weighs In On Recent Business Closures

Many small business owners are feeling the effects of the economic downturn, some right here in the Okotoks community. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says…

Understanding The Winter Blues

This is a time of year many may be feeling the impact of Seasonal Affective Disorder. SAD can be attributed to less daylight, less time spent outdoors, bills from Christmas spending coming in, and…

Okotoks RCMP Investigating Attempted ATM Theft At Rec Centre

Okotoks RCMP are investigating an attempted ATM theft that took place at the Okotoks Recreation Centre on New Years Day. At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, police say a man driving an older white van broke into…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login