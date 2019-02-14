Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks and High River Roatary Clubs recently partnered in a project that would provide the Foothills Search and Rescue Society with a new and improved mobile command center.

Paul Tarrant, President of the High River Rotary Club, says FSAR was in need of an upgrade to continue the great work they do across the Foothills.

"We were approached to help with coming up with the funds. They basically had an old trailer before, and it really wasn't serving their needs. They needed to upgrade to something that was a lot more suitable for the kind of work they are involved with, and serving the Foothills area," he said.

Tarrant says both clubs were happy to support the cause, raising most of the money through local fundraising events.

"We have a lobster boil dinner and a golf tournament, last year we did an art show. We also recommended they approach the Rotary Club in Okotoks, as well, which they did, and they also agreed to partner on the project. They were able to come up with funds through our Rotary District," he said.

The Rotary District provides project grants to match funds that are contributed by the Rotary Clubs to specific projects.

The Rotary Clubs partnered up, contributing $30,000 to the project over a three year period.

Foothills Search and Rescue received the new mobile command center in the first week of February.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Okotoks And High River Rotary Clubs Help Fund New Mobile Command Center

The Okotoks and High River Roatary Clubs recently partnered in a project that would provide the Foothills Search and Rescue Society with a new and improved mobile command center. Paul Tarrant,…

École Beausoleil is Officially Open

Okotoks' newest school is officially open. Last night, teachers, students, parents, and town officials gathered in the auditorium of École Beausoleil to attend its official opening ceremony. The…

Romance Scams Top Better Business Bureau List For 2018

In the days and weeks prior to Valentine's Day, online dating sites usually see a surge of activity while singles are looking for a special someone to celebrate the day with. Shawna-Kay Thomas,…

Grade One Students Venture Off School Grounds Yesterday

Two grade one students from St. Mary's school gave everyone a good scare yesterday after they did not return to their respective classes following their lunch break at approximately 12:47 p.m. The…

Local Transit Is Coming To Okotoks

Residents in Okotoks will have more transportation options available to them as Town Council approved the Local Transit Implementation Plan at Monday's meeting. The on demand system will enable…

Exchanging Valentine's Day Cards & Smiles; Students Visit Seniors

Seniors at Sandstone Lodge felt the love yesterday from students from Ecole Good Shepherd School. Madame Dayna Cole's Grade 2 class crafted Valentine's Day cards then spent the afternoon hand…

Warming Your Vehicle Can Leave You Cold

Crime of opportunity is what happens in most cases when vehicles are stolen, and leaving your car running to warm up the engine falls under this classification. This time of year sees an increase in…

Five Facing Charges Following Incident West Of Turner Valley

RCMP from Okotoks, Turner Valley, and High River along with Police Dog Services and Calgary HAWCS joined forces to track down five suspects from an incident near Turner Valley last week. On Feb. 7 at…

Hockey Fans Are In For A Festival For Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Okotoks residents are awaiting the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour which will take over downtown Okotoks in less than two weeks. The town has put together a two-day hockey themed festival for residents…

Tips To Keep Your Vehicle Running Smoothly In The Cold

As the deep freeze continues here in the Foothills, it`s important to remember a few tips that will keep your vehicle running smoothly and effectively. It is advised to keep the gas tank more than…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login