OJ Students Keep Health Top Of Mind

Students at École Okotoks Junior High spent Friday, Feb. 9 getting well versed on all aspects of health.

The school hosted its annual Wellness Conference, a full day event in which students learn about physical, emotional, social and intellectual well-being.

OJ hosted 25 sessions for students to choose from ranging from self defence, yoga, to origami class.

The school also hosted a range of keynote speakers, this included Crystal Phillips, Executive Director of Branch out Neurological Foundation, which researches less conventional approaches to healing neurological disorders.

She says her health journey began when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I started out as a speed-skater and kind of at the top of my career I had a bit of a curve ball thrown at me, I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis," she says. "I went from one of the top speed-skaters in Canada to not walking in about three days."

Phillips told students about her recovery, which she says improved ten fold after looking at unconventional solutions such as nutrition, and psychology.

"I took things into my own hands, it's about being the CEO of your own health, and really covering your bases in all the important areas of your health; healthy thinking, healthy eating and healthy moving."

She shares taking these approaches allowed her to recover enough to almost make the 2010 Canadian women's Olympic speed-skating team.

Other Keynote Speakers throughout the day included CFL hopeful Brynn Roy, Author Ross McGinnis, and rodeo star Mark Sutherland.

