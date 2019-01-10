Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks Oilers are ready to share an important message with students after a recent trip to Vancouver.

In mid-December, four members of the team along with two members of the Okotoks RCMP ventured to the West Coast and took a walk through East Hasting's, an area known for its extreme poverty and drug activity.

The trip was part of "Project Keep Straight," which aims to show hometown heroes the direct effects of drug abuse in one of Canada's most notorious areas.

Oilers Forward Zane Kindrachuk says the trip really hit home early on when the boys met a man from Okotoks who was familiar with the team.

"He went down there to Vancouver for work a couple years ago and he got caught up in the drug scene, and he's been there ever since so that kinda hits home and makes you realize that it can happen to any of us here in Okotoks."

drugs

No punches were pulled, as the boys got an up-close and personal view of drugs and drug-use.

Okotoks RCMP Officer Cory Forsyth says the trip to East Hasting's was an eye opener for himself as well, even with his policing experience.

"Drugs don't discriminate. It really opened my eyes to see the effects. They wanted to speak to the hockey players and give them the knowledge and experince to take that to the schools and say "Hey, this is what can happen."'

The four players and RCMP officers will be appearing in schools to make presentations in order to educate fellow students on the extreme effect drugs can have on the average person.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Oilers to Share Sobering Experiences After Vancouver Trip

The Okotoks Oilers are ready to share an important message with students after a recent trip to Vancouver. In mid-December, four members of the team along with two members of the Okotoks RCMP…

Recording Surfaces Regarding UCP Nomination In The Highwood Riding

Another recording has surfaced surrounding the UCP Nomination in the Highwood Riding, this time aimed at sitting MLA Wayne Anderson. The recording, which was posted by former PC Deputy Premier,…

Council Approves Land Purchase For Affordable Housing Projects

Okotoks Town Council directed administration to purchase land to advance transitional and affordable housing in Okotoks at their January seventh meeting. The approval will support a partnership with…

Permitted Parking Zone to be Extended into Cimarron Crescent

The permitted parking area in Woodhaven Drive is to be extended into Cimarron Crescent. A petitioned request was brought to Administration in November of 2018, which was addressed in the January 7th…

Literacy For Life Registrations Open for 2019

The Literacy for Life Program is now accepting registrations for a number of family and adult programs in 2019. Program coordinator Nicole Levesque says they can help people of all ages and education…

Crews Respond to House Fire Near Millarville

At approximately 11am today, fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a home near Millarville. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke pouring out of the house, and identified the…

Street Light Installation on Milligan Drive

The Town of Okotoks is informing residents of some construction that will be occurring this week. Contractors working on behalf of a subdivision developer will be installing street lights on Milligan…

Winter No Exception For Grass Fires

The Okotoks Fire Department is reminding residents to be cognisant of dry conditions. So far this winter the Foothills has seen less snow fall than usual. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says it's…

Sigurdson Ready For Spring Election

Residents in the Foothills are feeling the hardships of the struggling Alberta economy, and can make their voices heard in this spring's election. RJ Sigurdson, UCP Nominee for the Highwood…

Class And School Zones Back In Session

Winter holidays are over for students in the Foothills this week which means school zones are back in effect. In Okotoks, school zones are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Peter…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login