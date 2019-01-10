Oilers to Share Sobering Experiences After Vancouver Trip

The Okotoks Oilers are ready to share an important message with students after a recent trip to Vancouver.

In mid-December, four members of the team along with two members of the Okotoks RCMP ventured to the West Coast and took a walk through East Hasting's, an area known for its extreme poverty and drug activity.

The trip was part of "Project Keep Straight," which aims to show hometown heroes the direct effects of drug abuse in one of Canada's most notorious areas.

Oilers Forward Zane Kindrachuk says the trip really hit home early on when the boys met a man from Okotoks who was familiar with the team.

"He went down there to Vancouver for work a couple years ago and he got caught up in the drug scene, and he's been there ever since so that kinda hits home and makes you realize that it can happen to any of us here in Okotoks."

No punches were pulled, as the boys got an up-close and personal view of drugs and drug-use.

Okotoks RCMP Officer Cory Forsyth says the trip to East Hasting's was an eye opener for himself as well, even with his policing experience.

"Drugs don't discriminate. It really opened my eyes to see the effects. They wanted to speak to the hockey players and give them the knowledge and experince to take that to the schools and say "Hey, this is what can happen."'

The four players and RCMP officers will be appearing in schools to make presentations in order to educate fellow students on the extreme effect drugs can have on the average person.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]