Oil The Big Issue Of 2018 Says Barlow

2018 wasn't the best year for Alberta and Albertan's.

That according to Foothills MP John Barlow who says growing frustration over the Federal Liberals handling of Alberta's Energy and Natural Resources sector is causing tensions to bubble to the surface.

"I don't think I've ever seen this level of frustration among Albertans and people in Saskatchewan too are feeling the same. But to see a provincial and federal government with so much apparent disdain for the oil and gas sector is quite unbelievable."

Barlow says with Provincial and Federal elections on the way in 2019, a change in government at both levels could see things turn around.

Another of the big stories on the federal scene in 2018 was the legalization of marijuana in Canada.

Barlow says problems with the roll-out and supply issues mean it wasn't received with open arms by everyone.

"The Prime Minister can tout that he has legalized marijuana. But what he's really done is downloaded this problem and this issue onto the provinces and municipalities without really giving them the resources or the time to really be able to put a framework together to address this."

Supply problems saw the AGLC stop issuing licenses until more product is available, likely in the Spring, which is putting local retailers in limbo as they're now forced to wait before opening their stores.

As for Barlow himself, 2018 was a year of change for him.

He moved out of his role as Agriculture Critic and into a new role as Workforce Development, Workforce and Labour Critic for the federal Conservatives.

He says it kept him busy.

"We had four large pieces of legislation go through this fall alone. Plus, the Canada Post work stoppage and the debate to force them back to work. So, it's been a very busy Fall but I've really enjoyed the new portfolio. You know, learning a lot every single day and building new relationships with new stakeholders across the country which has been a great opportunity as well."

Barlow says he's excited to see what 2019 brings, particularly with a Provincial election in Alberta in the Spring, and a Federal election in the Fall.