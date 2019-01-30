Oh, (Cold) Snap!

Details
Category: Local News

The Foothills will see temperatures nose dive by the end of the weekend.

Usually the area sees a high of -3 and a low of -14 this time of year, but temperatures be dipping well below that.

According to Environment Canada, a mass of cold air will move into the region and bring temperatures to Okotoks of about -25 for Sunday and Monday.

Kyle Fougere, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says overall, winter has been pretty manageable for Southern Alberta.

"December was a little bit over 3.5 degrees warmer than average. It looks like we're on about the same pace for January. We're sitting about 3.5 degrees above average so far," he explains. "Typically, January is the coldest month in Alberta so we're lucky to have gone through what's typically the worst part of the winter so far with mild temperatures."

Fougere says the trend of above average conditions should continue for February and March.

"So far, it's been an above average winter and the three month forecast is for it to be above average. You'll still see what we're seeing this weekend, the occasional cold front come through bringing colder air. It is still winter, there will be cold breaks, but on average it will be warmer than normal."

Fougere adds he's not sure exactly how long the cold snap will last but that he expects temperatures will start to rise by the middle of next week.

