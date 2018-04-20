Officer Discharges Firearm in Confrontation

Thursday evening, RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious person in a parking lot.

When mounties arrived on scene, there was a confrontation between an unidentified male and officers which resulted in an officer discharging his fire arm.

Immediately after, the 25 year old male suspect fled the scene by ramming into the police car and knocking down the two officers. The suspect and his vehicle were located shortly after not far from the scene

The suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution, but has since been released and is in custody. The two officers were also treated for minor injuries

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will further investigate the incident.