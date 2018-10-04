NTSB Releases Cause Of July Helicopter Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has come out with the cause of a helicopter crash on the banks of the Highwood River this past Summer.

They say the home-built chopper hit power lines about 23 metres in the air back on Sunday, July 15.

The pilot and lone occupant, John Uptigrove, was killed in the crash.

RCMP say fishermen along the river saw the crash, calling 911.

Uptigrove was an engineer who had helped design earlier models of the helicopter that crashed.

He was born in Three Hills, getting his degree at the University of Calgary.

He left behind a wife and two children.

Read More: Helicopter Crash Claims Pilots Life

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]