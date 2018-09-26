Alberta Premier Rachel Notley was the keynote speaker at the 2018 International Pipeline Conference in Calgary Tuesday, September 25.

She talked about getting pipeline's built, and social license through the Province's carbon tax, but with gas prices going through the roof, Notley sounds like she's in the same boat as the rest of us.

"So obviously we know that the jump in gas prices is a problem for folks. You know, you take nothing off the table, but at the same time gas prices are cyclic. There's a lot of things that contribute in the market to gas prices going up and going down. We're moving into the season where they should come down. We're going to keep an eye on it."

Notley says her government's made it clear through the carbon tax, Alberta is serious about climate change and that needs to be acknowledged when it comes to approving new energy projects.

"Albertans and the energy industry have worked very hard to make significant progress on climate change. So that needs to be something that is clearly understood to be something that would remove many of our projects from federal oversight. But we need clarity on that."