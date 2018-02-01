Notley Suspends Talks with BC Over Electricity

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is hitting back at the NDP Government in British Columbia over their delay of the expansion of the Kinder Morgan Pipeline.

The B.C. government is planning to ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen until it can determine if shippers are able to properly clean up a spill.

Notley says after an emergency Cabinet meeting yesterday the Government of Alberta is talking a serious step.

"So today I would like to let you know as a first step I am sending a letter to the Premier of BC to advise him that we have formally suspended all talks to do with the purchasing of electricity of from BC through the existing inter-ties," said Notley.

The deal could be worth 500-million dollars a year.

Notley has also has talked with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and is calling on the federal government to end the dispute.

She said the move by BC is making investors across the world question Canada.

"That means less investment and fewer jobs. I told the Prime Minister that we need the full weight of the federal government, the full weight of the federal government behind all Canadians and the full weight of the federal government behind the laws of the land."

She said the government needs to assure Alberta and and all Canadians that this federally approved project that is in the best interests of Canada will be built.

"We need to end the games that are taking place at the expense of regular families and we need to start acting like a country again."

