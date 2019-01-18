Notley Claims An Acting UCP Government Will Implement Road Tolls

Details
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley was at the Edmonton Convention Centre On Thursday January 17, and warned Albertans that an acting UCP government would be in favor of tolling Albertan highways.

Notley says this was implied in a comment UCP leader Jason Kenney made to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

"He's been very good at telling people what he's against, and he's been very reticent at telling people what he is for. This is a thing I think Albertans, and particularly those here at the industrial heartland are going to want an answer to. Fact of the matter is, that he told the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce that in some situations it might be appropriate to look at user fees for infrastructure as it relates to roads. That very clearly signals tolls."

Notley says this type of fee has the potential to pervade in the daily life of Albertans.

"Tolls when you ship your equipment from places like Leduc to the Heartland. Tolls when workers commute. Tolls on the weekend, when you head to Costco, to soccer, anywhere. Tolls that will only hurt businesses and families in the industrial heartland, not help."

The UCP have responded saying the statement is "a desperate attack" on behalf of the NDP, and in a Twitter post aimed to clarify Kenneys statement.

"UCP has never suggested applying tolls to existing public infrastructure. Thanks to the fiscal disaster left by an NDP government that has put the province on track for $100 billion in debt, we need to find new and creative approaches for needed *industrial* infrastructure."

 

