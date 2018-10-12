Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of some paving on North Railway Street set for today.

If weather conditions permit, both the East and Westbound lanes will be paved intermittently to allow the flow of traffic.

Work will require the the Eco and Operations Centre's entrances from North Railway Street to be temporarily closed, however temporary entrances to both facilities will be created on the site's West ends.

The town is asking motorists to use the detours that will be in place, and obey all signage as the workers move through the project.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Fifth Annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Gets Underway Today

Okotoks Mayor, Bill Robertson, and the Eagle 100.9's very own mid-day host, Tom Barker will embark on a chilly journey today in support of the Fifth Annual United Way Rooftop Rescue. Cindy Gibson,…

Town And Chamber To Host Jobs And Economy Workshop

The Town of Okotoks is inviting residents to participate in a Jobs and Economy Workshop next week as part of phase two of public participation regarding the town's Municipal Development Plan. Michael…

North Railway Street Paving Set For Today

The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of some paving on North Railway Street set for today. If weather conditions permit, both the East and Westbound lanes will be paved intermittently…

Snowiest October On Record

October has turned into Snowtober. Less than halfway through the month and it's already the snowiest October on record for the Calgary area with a little over 48 centimetres of snowfall. The old…

Bobcat Sighting Near Woodhaven

A Facebook post tipped Woodhaven residents off to the presence of a bobcat earlier today. Foothills residents are reminded to keep children and pets close if a predatory animal is thought to be…

Get to Know Native Bees at Upcoming Workshop

Okotoks residents will get a chance to build their own bumblebee boxes at an upcoming workshop. Hosted by the Alberta Native Bee Council and the Town of Okotoks, the Native Bee Workshop will include…

Literacy For Life To Benefit From Rooftop Rescue Campaign

Literacy for Life is one of the multiple foundations that will benefit from this weekend's upcoming annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Campaign. Sue Stegmeier, Executive Director for Literacy for Life,…

Department Reminding Residents Of Road Safety Protocols With EMS

The Okotoks Fire Department is looking to remind motorists of road safety protocols with EMS vehicles. The reminder comes as the department looks to spread education on all safety fronts for Fire…

Second Phase Of Local Transit Public Participation Set To Begin

Okotoks residents have one more chance to provide input on the proposed Public Transit Plan that is set to take effect early 2019 if approved by Town Council. Public participation on the project has…

Bringing Yoga & Art Together

The Okotoks Art Gallery is teaming up with Yogadown for the first Yoga in the Gallery event. The class will be beginner friendly with a focus on relaxation, breathing, and stretching. Jaime- Brett…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login