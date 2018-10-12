North Railway Street Paving Set For Today

The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of some paving on North Railway Street set for today.

If weather conditions permit, both the East and Westbound lanes will be paved intermittently to allow the flow of traffic.

Work will require the the Eco and Operations Centre's entrances from North Railway Street to be temporarily closed, however temporary entrances to both facilities will be created on the site's West ends.

The town is asking motorists to use the detours that will be in place, and obey all signage as the workers move through the project.

