Non-Prof Group Making Sure All Grads Feel Like Royalty

Details
Category: Local News

MyCityCare Okotoks is working to make sure all high school grads feel like royalty at their graduation.

The non-profit is accepting donations of grad dresses, shoes, jewelry, and esthetic services so those needing a helping hand can feel confident on graduation day.

Meghan Harvey, Director for MyCityCare Okotoks, says the initiative is in its third year and she has seen an increase in the amount of people register for help.

"We're quite a new non-profit charity so we don't know whether people have just heard about us more and people are spreading the word about us, or whether there's more of a need but every year we do get more girls that are interested. With more people hearing about us then we get more donations which means in turn we're able to help more students."

Harvey adds they also do what they can to help any boys.

"We do collect them. We don't have as many suits as we do dresses so if we can't help one of the guys we will make sure that he is looked after by someone else, so they can be registered as well but we just don't have the amount of donations," she explains. "We would love more donations of suits and stuff for boys."

Dresses, shoes, and accessories can be dropped off at Spectacle Blue, hygiene and makeup items at Trident Auto Wash, or donations can be dropped off at the Centennial Centre on Sunday mornings.

Appointments for shopping will be in April at Yogadown.

For more information on the Cinderella Project and registration click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

