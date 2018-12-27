Nominations Open For Chamber's Board Of Directors

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is welcoming nominations for their 2019 Board of Directors.

Those looking to be eligible to be a director must be a member of the chamber prior to filling out the forms.

Jayme Hall, Executive Director of the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce, says the board of directors play a key role in the organization.

"The board of directors meet once a month and at those meetings we're going over things that are happening with the chamber, committees are giving updates on the progress of their event or committee, and then that board of directors makes some of those pretty vital decisions, like passing a budget, selecting an executive, that kind of stuff. Directors are also required to sit on one of our sub-committees as well."

Hall says they also have opportunities for those who aren't ready to commit to being a director but would still like to be more involved.

"What you can do is sign up to be on one of the committees, so as long as you're a member in good standing with the Okotoks Chamber then you can sit on any of the sub-committees that we have. Chatting with people a little bit more about that, how to get involved in the committee structure, is always a great place to start if you're interested in getting involved but don't want to commit this year to being a full director."

The nomination deadline is Jan. 7.

For nomination forms click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]