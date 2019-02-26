Nomination Day Yesterday For A Pair Of Vacant Turner Valley Council Seats

Yesterday was nomination day in Turner Valley, as residents there will be curious to find out who's going to run for a couple of empty seats on Council in a byelection.

The first vacancy is for the Mayors job after Gary Rowntree unexpectedly stepped down last month.

The second is for a spot on Council, which was created when Barry Crane resigned to run for the Mayors job.

Nominations will be accepted from 10 a.m. until Noon Monday, February 25, at the Turner Valley Town Office.

Advance polls will be held on Tuesday, March 26, with election day set for Monday, April 8.

