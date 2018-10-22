Many Residents Made Their Way To Okotoberfest This Weekend

In any town or city, events can be a fun and exciting experience for residents, this weekend's event here in Okotoks was Okotober Fest.

It was an adults only event and Mark Doherty, from the Town of Okotoks says, Okotoks is a great community and events like these help bring people together.

"They did a satisfaction survey and one of the number one things about Okotoks and the reasons they love to live here, was the events. We talked to the community as well. What would you like to see? People are saying more and more events and this year we've introduced a few more and it's all about, pulling the community, connecting the community and making you feel like you're connected to that community". Doherty says.

The event featured live music from Michella Sheedy and the Handsome Devils, beer from 5 microbrewery's, wine for those who aren't a fan of beer and delicious food from food trucks.