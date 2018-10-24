No One Takes The Chair Follwing FSD Byelection

Details
Category: Local News

Looks like it's back to the drawing board for the Foothills School Division in Ward One.

Jeannette Tucker won the byelection Monday, October 23, 60 votes to 43 against challenger Jack Molyneux.

Because Tucker had pulled out before the election she couldn't win, but because she got more votes, Molyneux says that leaves him on the outside looking in too.

"Obvsiously it puts me out of the trusteeship. So, it leaves the board without anybody representing ward one for a while anyway."

The School Board will have to meet to decide their next move, but Molyneux thinks it'll likely be another byelection.

He says right now he's not sure if he'd run again.

