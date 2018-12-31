Residents Reminded Of Storm Pond Safety

The Town of Okotoks Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement are reminding residents to refrain from ice skating on storm retention ponds and the Sheep River.

The ice has been thinned due to the constant temperature, weather changes and runoff of road salts into the ponds.

Residents are advised to be safe and aware of all the dangers when out enjoying this holiday time.

Use of outdoor rinks and toboggan runs are encouraged by the Town of Okotoks.

Rinks are snow cleared and flooded as resources permit on normal business days.

Here are some links:

https://www.okotoks.ca/municipal-government/newsroom/news/storm-pond-safety

outdoor rinks & toboggan runs

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]