Ninth Annual Natural High Triathlon A Great Success Last Weekend

Natural High's Ninth Annual Triathlon this past Saturday in Okotoks was a great success in support of Kidsport.

Race Director, Andrew Gustafson, says the event was well-supported in terms of participants, volunteers and sponsors.

"We're really pleased to have 200 racers with us again, with the support of 106 volunteers and 15 sponsors, with the goal of raising $10,000 for kidsport okotoks," Gustafson said Saturday as the race got underway.

He says the organization's belief is that every child should have the opportunity to participate in sports, regardless of financial barriers they may face.

"We feel that kids should be able to play sports. We think that kids that can't play sports because of financial barriers is just an absolute travesty," he said.

Gustafson said in an emailed statement that he is pretty confident they met their goal of raising $10,000, but will have a more specific number to report once all of the respective accounting procedures have been completed towards the end of the summer.

