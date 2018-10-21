New Tax Credit Aimed At Rural Economic Development

The Province has come out with a new tax credit benefiting those who invest in their local communities.

Alberta's Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous, says it's the CEDC, or Community Economic Development Corporation Tax Credit program, will allow investors to claim a percentage of the money they put into a small business.

"The CEDC Tax Credit program will offer a 30 per cent tax credit to Albertans who invest in a registered CEDC. In turn, the CEDC's will provide capital to Alberta's small business and cooperatives that focus on social improvement or rural economic development."

One example that would benefit the Foothills, would be investment in a value added agriculture business or tourism operator developing new products in a rural community.