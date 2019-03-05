Details
Category: Local News

The Board of Trustees at the Foothills School Division have appointed Chris Fuzessy as the Division's new Superintendent.

The Foothills School Division has been looking for a new Superintendent since the beginning of the 2018 school year with the Board Of Trustees not renewing past Superintendent John Bailey's contract.

Fuzessy has 26 years as an educator under his belt, he's worked as a teacher, principal, and administrator in the past.

He holds a Master of Arts, an Educational Studies Degree from Concordia University, and a Doctorate of Philosphy, Curriculum, Teaching, and Learning from the University of Toronto.

Board Chair Larry Albrecht says "Mr. Fuzessy was selected from a field of truly outstanding candidates due to his demonstrated leadership capabilities, his commitment to excellence in serving our students and their families, and his experience developing initiatives aimed at enhancing student empowerment, high quality teaching, and learning. We believe that Mr. Fuzessy will guide and support Foothills School Division as we continue to be recognized as a leader in public education in Alberta."

Pam Renelli has been holding down the fort as the Division's interim Superintendent since Bailey was let go.

Fuzessy takes over the job Monday, June 10.

 

READ MORE:

Superintendent Search Underway for FSD

FSD Searching for New Superintendent

More Local News

New Superintendent Hired for Foothills School Division

The Board of Trustees at the Foothills School Division have appointed Chris Fuzessy as the Division's new Superintendent. The Foothills School Division has been looking for a new Superintendent since…

Community Supporters Partner To Offer Unique Service

Two Okotoks businesses with strong community involvement have formed a partnership to make the task of grocery shopping a more enjoyable experience. Owner and Roaster of Rebel Bean Coffee, Kerri Ann…

Botten Out As Executive Director Of Rowan House

Sherrie Botten is no longer with the Rowan House Women's Emergency Shelter. She and the Society parted ways back in January. Rowan House Board Chair, Chris Tulloch says as they expand they felt they…

Disruptions On McRae Street Begin Today

Traffic on McRae Street will be impacted by a bit of construction for the next couple days. The north side of 49 McRae Street will see a hydrovac truck on site starting Mar. 5 resulting in loud, high…

Small Act Can Make A Big Difference For Fire Department

The Town of Okotoks is asking residents to keep the fire department in mind when they are out clearing snow. Residents can give the department a helping hand by clearing a three foot pathway around…

Suspect Arrested In Redcliff In Relation To Okotoks Break & Enter

RCMP have made an arrest in relation to last week's break and enter at Tailgate Mercantile. On Mar. 1 around 1 a.m., the store, located on Elizabeth Street, was broken into by suspects who smashed…

Snow Removal In Cimarron

Snow removal crews can be spotted out in Cimarron on Mar. 4. They're out tackling the snow on Cimarron Drive from Cimarron Boulevard to Cimarron Estates. Vehicles and other obstructions should be…

Festival Showcases Local Youth Acting Skills

Local youth performed in the first annual Foothills Youth Short Play & Monologue Festival at the Rotary Performing Arts Centre on Saturday. Samantha Bell, the festival's director, said that the…

BBB Releases Top Ten Scams For 2018

As March is officially Fraud Prevention month, the Southern Alberta Better Business Bureau has released their National Top Ten Scams List for 2018. Shawna Kay-Thomas, External Communications…

FSD Gets Mental Health Funding Grant

The Foothills School Division is getting $200,000 a year for the next three years, for a total of $600,000, for mental health. Director of Inclusive Learning Loriann Salmon says they were very happy…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login