New Public Participation Strategy To Be Rolled Out

A new Town of Okotoks Public Participation Policy is being rolled out in 2018.

On Monday, Jan. 22 the policy was formalized, according to the town the document establishes tools, strategies, and processes to create consistent conversations with the public.

Elaine Vincent, Town of Okotoks CAO, says the policy was created to respond to the evolution of governance and public participation within Okotoks.

"They wanted to really develop a system that would work that recognized the partnership between citizens, elected officials, and administrations," she says. "This document really reflects that partnership approach to solving problems, and making sure it follows that principle that those affected by a decision have a right to be involved in the decision making process."

According to the Town the strategy and toolkit uses industry best practices and what Okotoks residents have identified as their preferences for engagement.

The policy also includes the International Association of Public Participation's list of commitments, and core values.

"Those are really about what does it look like when you are in the input zone? How do inform and consult with citizens? What does it look like when you move to that intense engagement zone when you're working directly with citizens to create solutions together?"

Vincent says the plan lays out clear expectations about when municipal government should be engaging in conversations with citizens

"It defines what's different between input, simply when we're talking, and engagement, when we are creating those solutions together. It talks about understanding the what, the who, the why, the how, and it's clarifying who's role is which."

Throughout 2018 residents will see the the new policy in action as the Town consults residents on the Environmental Master Plan, Climate Change Action Plan, Municipal Heritage Designation Program, the 2019 budget, and Municipal Development Plan.

"The biggest document we need help from citizens with is our Municipal Development Plan. That's going to really frame up how Okotoks grows from 30 thousand to 60 thousand. We want to make sure we capture that essence and identity of what makes Okotoks so special as we move forward, and we'll need a lot of citizen help on that one."

Vincent says residents can expect previously utilized tools with new approaches rolled out in the community to collect input.

