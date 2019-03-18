New Museum Exhibit Features Century Old Education History

Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks Museum and Archives is displaying an exhibit that shares a century old building and its history with residents.

Kathy Coutts, Museum Specialist, says the Okotoks Upper School, now known as Ecole Okotoks Junior High, grew with the community as it expanded.

"It was built in 1912, and quite a substantial brick and sandstone building. It really was the only building, at the time, on top of the hill. It served the community for many years. In the 50's, 60's and 70's there were various additions added to the school," she said.

It was determined to be no longer structurally sound in 1971, and was torn down. However, the additions remained. The only original piece that remains, is the cornerstone.

"The cornerstone was laid in 1912, and a time capsule was put into that cornerstone," said Coutts.

The time capsule, along with photos, school apparel, letters, books and exams, and an autograph book kept by an Okotoks High School student from 1929 to 1935 can be viewed as part of the exhibit.

Coutts adds the school was named based on its location on top of a hill, and also because students in grades one to six only attended.

The Upper School exhibit was opened on March second, and will be available for viewing until the end of August.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

