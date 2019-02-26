New Mayor For Turner Valley

Details
Category: Local News

Barry Crane is the new unofficial Mayor of Turner Valley.

He was acclaimed Monday, February 25, as the only candidate to put his name forward for the position.

But six people have stepped up to run for the seat Crane vacated to run for Mayor.

One of them is Jamie Wilkie, who says there's a lot of passion around politics in Turner Valley.

"This Council to date, I think has accomplished some great things and I think those next two years are going to be pretty critical to the mission they're trying to accomplish.

Greg Pyra and Randy Williamson have run before and will run again this time.

They're joined by Richard Botherston, Brenda Smethurst and Kat McGuire.

None of the nominations are official until Noon Tuesday, February 26.

A pair of candidate forums will be held by the Turner Valley Rate Payers Board prior to the byelection.

Both go at the Valley Neighbours Club on Monday, March 11 and Thursday, March 28, at 7:30 both nights.

Advance polls are Tuesday March 26, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Turner Valley Municipal Council Chambers.

Voting day is Monday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. also at the Turner Valley Municipal Council Chambers.

