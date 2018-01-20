New Look For Okotoks Chamber After AGM

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce board of directors has a new look.

New Chamber President, Sara Noyes from Cactus Club was sworn in at the Chamber's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Five new members were elected to the board of directors as well.

Sara Noyes, President of the Chamber, says it's nice to see some fresh faces on the board.

"We had some people that changed jobs and left positions which means they stepped down from the board, so we actually have had empty spaces on the board for a few months," she explains. "It's nice to have a full roster again, and it's always great to have fresh faces and new blood. It's also great to have all the existing members returning, so it's awesome. It's kind of a split between some fantastic new faces, and some really dedicated board members."

Noyes says this year's meeting had a fantastic turnout at about 75 people, the largest amount of people the Chamber has ever had attend an AGM.

She shares the Chamber has a few goals for 2018, which include updating bylaws, policies, procedures and terms of reference which will be handled by Past President Andrew Gustafson.

Membership can also expect higher engagement this year.

"There's a number of different member initiatives that we really want to roll out over 2018, and make sure that everybody is getting great value for being chamber members. We think we provide a lot of value, but we want to increase that even more."

Noyes says 2018 will also include an update of the website, more events in member spaces, and increased networking opportunities.

She adds she's excited to start work as president of a solid board of directors.

"We have a great board, lots of energy. We've had a fantastic few months in the board room together this fall, and we're looking forward to continuing that with some new blood."

Below is a listing of the 2018 Okotoks & District Chamber of Commerce's board of directors.

Andrew Gustafson (Past President)

Sara Noyes (President)

Jody Sanderson (Vice President)

Susan Baxter

Warren Carriere

Harlene Day

Gino De Paoli

Andrea Glowatsky

Dawn LeMaistre

Robin Mitchell

Cheryl Olson

Clint Pigeon

Adam Stepa

Kathy Thirsk

Jim Zang

