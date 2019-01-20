New Canada Food Guide Released Tuesday

Canada's new Food Guide which has sparked debate among stakeholders.

Foothills Member of Parliament, John Barlow, says there wasn't a proper consultation held on the guide which will push Canadians away from animal proteins and towards a plant-based diet.

"They only wanted people to testify who were going to give them the answers they wanted to hear, so our stakeholders, our farmers and health care professionals who brought a different perspective and viewpoint that was going to be based on true science, were not allowed to testify to that Committee."

Barlow says last Spring, the Liberal Government agreed to hear three additional stakeholders concerned about the revisions to the Food Guide, but they were purposefully left to the end of the session, knowing the session would end before they could appear before the Committee.

He says, they have received letters from over 700 physicians and health care professionals voicing their concerns the new Food Guide will not be healthy.

Barlow worries the Food Guide also gives diet recommendations made with regards to environmental impact and carbon footprints, which he says is not what the federal document is intended for.

"To make that ideological decision to not base the Canada Food Guide on science, health, data and nutrition and base that on this activism when it comes to the environment, is the wrong decision to make."

Barlow says encouraging people to eat less meat in this number one downloaded document off the Government of Canada website will also have a ripple effect on ranchers.

