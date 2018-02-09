New Bill Could Help New Parents

The Federal Conservatives have introduced a new bill that could save new parents some big money on their taxes.

The "Supporting New Parents Act" would allow new parents to claim, by way of a tax credit, up to $4,000 in taxes during maternity leave.

Foothills MP John Barlow says he can't see why the ruling Liberals would oppose it.

"It's a common sense bill. It's something that parents asked us to do. It's something that I think most hard working Canadians would support. It doesn't cost the government any dollars out of pocket. This is just something that compensates for those being taxed on those (EI) benefits. And I think it just makes sense."

Barlow says for example, a family earning $50,000 a year before benefits were claimed, would be eligible for a tax credit of $4,000.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]