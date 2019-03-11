Details
Category: Local News

A new exhibit at the Okotoks Art Gallery has put a unique spin on Alberta landscapes.

Not So Far Away by Elisa Friesen has taken landscapes from around the province, including a few from the Foothills, and has "aquatacized" them by showing what they could look like under water.

Friesen says her exhibit ties in to climate change.

"So the concept is, we were under water at some point before, so whether you think climate change is man made or naturally occurring, either way it is happening," she explains. "What we have right now will be different and it might very well be under water so this is just kind of a distant possibility of how it might look in the future."

Friesen says the Okotoks Arts Council gave her a helping hand to get the concept rolling.

"I was a part of the Okotoks Arts Council's 2017 artist grant program so originally I pitched it to them, won a grant from them, then used that to apply at the gallery and they accepted the show from there."

This is Friesen's first show which she says has been well received so far and shown a great deal of support.

Not So Far Away is on display at OAG until Apr. 13.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Town Enforcement Officers Looking for Help Keeping Roads Clear this Winter

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement officers are asking for residents help reporting abandoned vehicles this Winter. Officer Sam Burnett asks that residents help in the Town's effort to get abandoned…

New Art Exhibit Puts Aquatic Spin On Alberta Landscapes

A new exhibit at the Okotoks Art Gallery has put a unique spin on Alberta landscapes. Not So Far Away by Elisa Friesen has taken landscapes from around the province, including a few from the…

Snow Removal to Continue on Woodhaven Drive

Town snow removal procedures will continue on Woodhaven drive early this week. The Town initially issued a warning for residents of snow removal procedures last Thursday. The Town placed signs down…

Livingstone-Macleod UCP Party Board Members Walk Out After Meeting

The UCP's Livingstone-Macleod Constituency Association Board of Directors lost five members after a board meeting Thursday. Maureen Moncrief, former board president, said the decision to leave was a…

Rowan House 5th Annual 1 Billion March for International Women's Day

Friday afternoon, March 8 saw the Rowan House Society participate in the 1 Billion Rising March which coincided with International Women's Day. Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator said it's…

FSD Board of Trustees Approves New Boundaries

The Foothills School Division Board of Trustees has approved the proposed changes to their attendance boundary for the 2019 school year. The proposed boundary has been fairly controversial,…

Weekend Pool Closure At Rec Centre

Residents hoping to use the pools at the Okotoks Recreation Centre this weekend this weekend should be aware of a closure. The Riley Minue pool is closed Mar. 9 and Mar. 10 due to a waterpolo…

Turner Valley RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Wanted Male

Turner Valley RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating Matthew Lee Grouette. Grouette faces several charges in connection to multiple crimes in the Turner Valley area. RCMP list the…

Get Ready To Roll The Clocks Forward

As spring approaches, it's time to roll the clocks ahead this weekend. Sunday morning at 2 a.m. the clocks will jump ahead one hour. Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March…

Blackfoot Headdress Discovered at Okotoks Thrift Store

A Blackfoot headdress, made with Golden Eagle feathers and believed to be over a century old, was discovered in an Okotoks thrift shop. In a recent social media post, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login