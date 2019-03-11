New Art Exhibit Puts Aquatic Spin On Alberta Landscapes

A new exhibit at the Okotoks Art Gallery has put a unique spin on Alberta landscapes.

Not So Far Away by Elisa Friesen has taken landscapes from around the province, including a few from the Foothills, and has "aquatacized" them by showing what they could look like under water.

Friesen says her exhibit ties in to climate change.

"So the concept is, we were under water at some point before, so whether you think climate change is man made or naturally occurring, either way it is happening," she explains. "What we have right now will be different and it might very well be under water so this is just kind of a distant possibility of how it might look in the future."

Friesen says the Okotoks Arts Council gave her a helping hand to get the concept rolling.

"I was a part of the Okotoks Arts Council's 2017 artist grant program so originally I pitched it to them, won a grant from them, then used that to apply at the gallery and they accepted the show from there."

This is Friesen's first show which she says has been well received so far and shown a great deal of support.

Not So Far Away is on display at OAG until Apr. 13.

