New Alberta School Curriculum Available for Viewing

Education Alberta's proposed curriculum for kindergarten to grade four is now available online for viewing from the public.

Set for approval in December, the curriculum applies common sense and practical skills in order to modernize education in Alberta.

Minister of Education David Eggen says Alberta Education prioritized openness when working on the proposed curriculum.

"We have developed a curriculum that is common sense, practical and in alignment with up-to-date research. This curriculum rewrite process has been open and transparent, and we have received more than 70,000 responses on our draft curriculum. We're working hard to ensure that this curriculum focuses on the priorities of Albertans so it can set our students up for success in a fast-changing world."

Minister Eggen and Alberta Education will be hosting two telephone town halls on October 16th and 17th at 7pm in order to shar information and receive feedback.

Further curriculum reviews for grades 5-12 are set for December of each year up to 2022.

To view the proposed curriculum, visit learnalberta.ca

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]