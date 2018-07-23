More Positive Feedback On Bi-Weekly Garbage Pilot

  • Print
Mouintainview residents seem to be coming around on the town's bi-weekly garbage pick up pilot project.

Jenny Yemen, Mountainview Resident, says like most, she was not overly excited when the announcement was first made, but says all in all it's not bad.

"When I got the announcement, I was not happy to have this just thrown at me with no option, whatsoever. I sat down with my husband and we talked it out, and realized we were only filling up our garbage halfway anyway, so what difference is it going to make?" she said.

Yemen is a stay at home mother of two, with one still in diapers and has the smaller of the two garbage bins, saying it's filled to the top by two weeks, but still manageable.

She says people in the neighbourhood have begun to generate positive feedback in response to an update on the project.

"I have been very happy that the large majority of the feedback has been positive. people are in support, although it's a bit more work for them, they say it's working," said Yemen.

Her family of four moved to Okotoks about three years ago, attracted to the fact that Okotoks is an environmentally friendly community.

