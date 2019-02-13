Local Transit Is Coming To Okotoks

Residents in Okotoks will have more transportation options available to them as Town Council approved the Local Transit Implementation Plan at Monday's meeting.

The on demand system will enable residents and visitors to the community to get around without the use of a personal vehicle. The service will provide curb to curb transportation within the town's boundary, and users will be able to request service through an app or over the phone.

The app will also provide estimated wait times and collect payments, as this will be a no cash service. Tickets will also be available for purchase by phone, or at select locations in the community.

The plan proposes that fares be set at $2.75 for all riders over the age of five years, and the system is set to take effect sometime this fall.

The town has also explored the feasibility of an autonomous vehicle as part of future plans for the program, and will continue to share information as the implementation progresses.

