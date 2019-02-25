NEB Recommends Trans Mountain Pipeline Be Approved

Some positive news for the Trans Mountain pipeline project as the National Energy Board recommended the project should be approved.

Premier Rachel Notley says she was worried when the federal court of appeal overturned Ottawa's approval of Trans Mountain last August

"I'll be honest with you, I was concerned that the NEB would not be able to meet the deadlines that were set," said Notley. "And so I am very pleased that the National Energy Board has not only re-issued a recommendation for approval to the federal cabinet approval, but they have so in accordance with the time lines."

Notley adds the NEB has established six amendments to the current conditions and made additional recommendations, but the province believes the recommendations and conditions are sound and achievable and will improve marine safety for all shipping not just for the one additional tanker for Trans Mountain.

"It will improve marine safety for all shipping not just the one additional tanker that results from Trans Mountain. More over we believe that these recommendations will not serve as a barrier in any way to the construction or shipment of product."

Notley says a growing majority of Canadians support the project and despite the obstacles that still remain she is still optimistic the project will get built.

"Cause I believe in Canadian common sense and I believe in this country. We can do big things that make a difference if we do it right and we do them in the national interest. From day one this has been our strategy to bring Canadians along with us, not to divide them against each other. To patiently and thoughtfully build consensuses and facts not attacks."

Notley says from day one she has wanted to unite Canadians around the need for this project.

She adds Friday was a good step forward.