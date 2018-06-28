NDP Painting A Rosy Picture Of Alberta's Economic Fortunes

The Alberta NDP says the Province's economic and employment prospects are looking up.

In their 2017-2018 Annual Report they say economic growth is predicted to be up by 2.7 per cent by the end of this year, while by the end of last year the economy added 90 thousand full-time jobs, bringing employment back to pre-recession levels.

The NDP claim the reason for the success was through their jobs package, which they says provided job creators with the capital investment or investor tax credits to support small or medium-sized businesses.

They also point to things like $25/day daycare and reducing school fees to make Albertans lives easier.

The report says the province is still looking at having a balanced budget by 2023-2024.