National Impaired Driving Prevention Week Well Underway

The week of March 17th-23rd is National Impaired Driving Prevention Week.

The Federal Government and RCMP are working to educate Albertans on impaired driving of all kinds in order prevent such cases from occurring.

A new impaired driving law was introduced late last year which allow officers to demand a breathalyzer from anyone they pull over , even without grounds of suspicion the driver is impaired.

RCMP conducted a check stop in Okotoks just three days later, with no reported impaired driving cases from that particular stop.

12,701 impaired driving offences occurred in 2018 in Alberta according to Alberta RCMP, averaging 240 cases a week.

Though drunk driving may come to mind at first, the government is also making Canadians aware of drug impaired driving, fatigue impaired driving, and distracted driving.

 

