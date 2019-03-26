Municipal Enforcement Reminds Residents Of Responsible Pet Ownership

Complaints of dogs barking have prompted some reminders from Municipal Enforcement regarding responsible pet ownership.

Peter Stapely, Acting Municipal Enforcement Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says the guidelines fall under the responsible pet ownership bylaw.

"Bylaw, when it comes to barking dogs, says that an owner shall not permit an animal to bark or howl, or make another noise, thereby disturbing the quiet repose of any person," he said.

Stapley says officers try to educate pet owners prior to issuing fines.

"If someone has never been spoken to before, we always start with education, and we try to give warnings and work with them to help resolve the issue. We would rather see the issue resolved then lay a charge, but if owners aren't taking responsibility, it could always come down to a charge at the end of the day," he said.

Stapley says fines for a barking dog start at $250 for the first offence, and a second offence within the same year is $500.

He says if you're experiencing a disturbance from a barking dog in your area, you can contact Municipal Enforcement if you are not comfortable speaking to the dog owner directly.

