Municipal Enforcement Reminds Motorists To Watch For School Patrol

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement is reminding residents to keep an eye out for school crossing patrollers while driving through local school zones.

Peter Stapley, Acting Municipal Enforcement Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says their presence increases the level of safety for students.

"School patrollers are very important. When people are dropping off and picking up their kids, the school zones are very busy, and having that extra presence with the reflective vests and the stop signs just helps keep the kids safe as they're trying to cross the street to get in and out of school," he said.

Some local residents have expressed concerns over safety at crossings in local school zones as drivers fail to stop for pedestrians.

Stapley says it's important for pedestrians to be cautious, as well.

"I would recommend to all pedestrians to make sure before they step out in front of any cars, that they make eye contact with the driver whenever possible and signal their intent to give the driver the best chance to see them and know they're trying to cross so they can stop," he said.

The School Safety Patrol Program is coordinated and funded by the Alberta Motor Association, and has about 16,000 students in 500 schools committed to help keep their fellow students safe.

