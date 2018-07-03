Multiculturalism Featured At Canada Celebrations

Canada Day celebrations in Okotoks included a feature of multiculturalism at the Okotoks Rec Centre to celebrate newcomers to the community.

Nancy Risdon, Settlement Coordinator for Foothills Community Immigrant Services, says the food served is crafted by their clients who have settled here in Okotoks.

"We do the Cultural Food Tasting of the World, cooked by our clients and volunteers who are from those countries, who now live right here in Okotoks," she said.

FCIS provides many services to immigrants in the Foothills region, and says events such as these help the newcomers feel included and more a part of the community.

"It's really important for new comers to Canada to feel part of the community, they are an integral part of this event, and it gives them the opportunity to share their culture and become more a part of Okotoks," said Risdon.

FCIS clients and volunteers prepared dishes from 10 different countries, spreading pieces of their culture to the community while learning about Canada's birthday.

