Multi-Vehicle Collision At Southridge Drive & Westland Street

A multi-vehicle collision has slowed traffic at the intersection of Southridge Drive and Westland Street.

The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. Fri. and involved two cars, a pick-up truck, and an SUV.

EMS, the fire department, and local RCMP all responded to the incident.

Westland Street is currently blocked off at the Southridge Drive intersection with traffic moving slowly along Southridge at the intersection.

Clean up is underway. 

There's been no word on injuries or the cause of the collision.

Okotoks Online will provide updates when they are available.

