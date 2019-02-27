Mounties Quick To Respond To Rural B&E

Some fast action from High River RCMP Tuesday, February 26, led the arrest of a couple of break and enter suspects.

High River RCMP Sergeant Ryan Dlin says they took one female suspect into custody after a homeowner reported someone trying to break into their house.

Dlin says officers then turned their attention to an oil lease site not far away with a truck in the ditch.

"We found a stolen truck stuck in that least site. We were able to determine that there was at least one other person still on the lam. So, with the assistance of our police dog service and the Calgary City Police's HAWCS helicopter, we were able to locate a second male suspect. So two suspects in custody, currently facing numerous charges, including breach charges out of Olds and Calgary."

Dlin says getting help from both Strathmore Mounties and the Calgary Police Service, who brought in their HAWCS Helicopter led to the speedy arrests.