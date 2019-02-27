Details
Category: Local News

Some fast action from High River RCMP Tuesday, February 26, led the arrest of a couple of break and enter suspects.

High River RCMP Sergeant Ryan Dlin says they took one female suspect into custody after a homeowner reported someone trying to break into their house.

Dlin says officers then turned their attention to an oil lease site not far away with a truck in the ditch.

"We found a stolen truck stuck in that least site. We were able to determine that there was at least one other person still on the lam. So, with the assistance of our police dog service and the Calgary City Police's HAWCS helicopter, we were able to locate a second male suspect. So two suspects in custody, currently facing numerous charges, including breach charges out of Olds and Calgary."

Dlin says getting help from both Strathmore Mounties and the Calgary Police Service, who brought in their HAWCS Helicopter led to the speedy arrests.

More Local News

Mounties Quick To Respond To Rural B&E

Some fast action from High River RCMP Tuesday, February 26, led the arrest of a couple of break and enter suspects. High River RCMP Sergeant Ryan Dlin says they took one female suspect into custody…

High Caliber Curling; Okotoks Hosting 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Championship

Okotoks will be home to high caliber curling action next year. The town is playing host for the 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Curling Championships as the top 12 women's teams in the province will…

Closures Along 32nd Street Today

The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of lane closures along 32nd Street today. Throughout the day, portions of Northbound 32nd Street will be closed as workers move down. These portions…

Summer Activity And Resource Guide Now Available Online

The town of Okotoks 2019 Summer Activity and Resource Guide is now available for viewing online. The community guide can be used to access information on aquatics, arts and culture, family and…

Town Council Looking To Connect With Residents

Okotoks Town Council is inviting residents to have a conversation with them about community initiatives, projects and services they are interested in or want more information on. The Okotoks Council…

Meech To Fight Election Ban In Court

Tim Meech says he'll be fighting his Elections Alberta ban in court. The Alberta Party Candidate for Livingstone-Macleod is facing a five year ban on running in a Provincial election after failing to…

Payless Closing All 248 Canadian Stores

The Okotoks Payless Shoe Source store does not yet have an official closing date after an announcement last week that all 248 North American locations will be closing. Stephen Marotta, Chief…

New Mayor For Turner Valley

Barry Crane is the new unofficial Mayor of Turner Valley. He was acclaimed Monday, February 25, as the only candidate to put his name forward for the position. But six people have stepped up to run…

Say "So Long" To Those Ads On The Sides Of Trucks

Don't expect to see those giant billboards on the sides of trucks along area highways for much longer. Foothills County is working to more or less ban them because they're a distraction and blocking…

Nomination Day Yesterday For A Pair Of Vacant Turner Valley Council Seats

Yesterday was nomination day in Turner Valley, as residents there will be curious to find out who's going to run for a couple of empty seats on Council in a byelection. The first vacancy is for the…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login