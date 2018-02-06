Mounties Nab Car Thief

A 26 year old Calgary man is in custody, thanks to the High River RCMP.

On Saturday, February 3, High River Mounties staked out an area known to be a hangout for bad guys.

There they found a vehicle stolen from Calgary and then waited to see who'd get in it.

When a suspect came out of the apartment the police were watching, he spotted police and ran, but was caught quickly.

The 26 year old is facing six charges, including four of possession of stolen property and two more of failing to comply with recognizance.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]